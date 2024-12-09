Dramatic Capture of Rampaging Leopard Brings Relief in Farrukhabad
A leopard on the loose in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district was captured after injuring ten individuals, causing widespread panic. The animal was subdued by a forest department team after a protracted operation, aided by drone surveillance, and will be assessed for public safety.
- Country:
- India
In a tense operation, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district successfully captured a leopard that had injured ten people, sowing fear in local communities. The alert was sounded following multiple attacks near Nurpur Jasmai village.
A skilled forest department team from Kanpur managed the capture after a four-hour pursuit, utilizing tranquilizer darts to subdue the animal. Technology, including drone surveillance, played a critical role in tracking the leopard's movements.
The leopard's future is uncertain as officials with the forest department will examine its behavior. Depending on their findings, it may be kept in a zoo or released back into the wild. Meanwhile, injured personnel are receiving treatment, and security has been heightened in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Explosions Rock Kyiv: Early Morning Defense Operations in Action
Fugitive Convict Captured After Evading Parole
Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported from Jaipur: A Security Operation Unfolds
British Mercenary's Capture Amid Russian-Ukrainian Tensions
Mastermind's Masquerade: Capture of a Fugitive Occultist