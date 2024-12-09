Dramatic Capture of Rampaging Leopard Brings Relief in Farrukhabad

In a tense operation, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district successfully captured a leopard that had injured ten people, sowing fear in local communities. The alert was sounded following multiple attacks near Nurpur Jasmai village.

A skilled forest department team from Kanpur managed the capture after a four-hour pursuit, utilizing tranquilizer darts to subdue the animal. Technology, including drone surveillance, played a critical role in tracking the leopard's movements.

The leopard's future is uncertain as officials with the forest department will examine its behavior. Depending on their findings, it may be kept in a zoo or released back into the wild. Meanwhile, injured personnel are receiving treatment, and security has been heightened in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)