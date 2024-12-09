Left Menu

Dramatic Capture of Rampaging Leopard Brings Relief in Farrukhabad

A leopard on the loose in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district was captured after injuring ten individuals, causing widespread panic. The animal was subdued by a forest department team after a protracted operation, aided by drone surveillance, and will be assessed for public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:33 IST
Dramatic Capture of Rampaging Leopard Brings Relief in Farrukhabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense operation, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district successfully captured a leopard that had injured ten people, sowing fear in local communities. The alert was sounded following multiple attacks near Nurpur Jasmai village.

A skilled forest department team from Kanpur managed the capture after a four-hour pursuit, utilizing tranquilizer darts to subdue the animal. Technology, including drone surveillance, played a critical role in tracking the leopard's movements.

The leopard's future is uncertain as officials with the forest department will examine its behavior. Depending on their findings, it may be kept in a zoo or released back into the wild. Meanwhile, injured personnel are receiving treatment, and security has been heightened in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024