La Niña Phenomena: Japan's Weather Trends Unfold

Japan's weather bureau reports that La Niña characteristics are emerging as winter continues. Although no definitive signs of La Niña or El Niño exist yet, a probability of 70% suggests conditions will return to normal by spring. These phenomena impact ocean temperatures and are linked to climate events.

  • Japan

Japan's weather bureau announced Tuesday that La Niña characteristics are becoming more pronounced as winter progresses. However, they have yet to observe definitive signs of La Niña or its counterpart, El Niño.

The bureau predicts that La Niña traits will become increasingly evident during the winter months, while there is a 70% probability that conditions may normalize by springtime.

La Niña is typified by unusually cold ocean temperatures across the equatorial Pacific and is often linked to heavy rainfall and drought conditions worldwide. On the other hand, El Niño involves warming ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

