Blaze Disrupts Wedding in Delhi

A blaze occurred at a two-storey house in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi, at around noon on Tuesday, an official from the Delhi Fire Service reported.

The incident, which was reported at 12:50 p.m., saw five fire tenders being quickly dispatched to the scene, the official added.

Firefighters managed to control the fire by 2 p.m. The flames erupted during a wedding celebration, leading to the immediate evacuation of all attendees. While there were no injuries, the fire resulted in the loss of household items and valuables. Initial suspicions point towards an LPG cylinder blast as the cause, with an investigation currently underway.

