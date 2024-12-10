Empowering Rural India: Self-Survey Initiative in PMAY-G Housing Scheme

The Indian government has introduced a self-survey option in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to better identify eligible beneficiaries for rural housing, as informed in a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani shared that the government approved extending PMAY-G by five years and updating the Awaas+ list using new exclusion criteria to identify qualifying rural households.

This survey process, utilizing the Awaas+ 2024 app, involves orientation workshops for the over two lakh trained surveyors across 26 states and eight Union territories. The second phase will see two crore homes constructed, benefiting nearly 10 crore individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)