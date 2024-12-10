Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: Self-Survey Initiative in PMAY-G Housing Scheme

The Indian government is enhancing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin by introducing a self-survey feature to identify eligible beneficiaries for rural housing. This initiative is part of a plan to construct two crore houses, aiming to benefit approximately 10 crore people over the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:41 IST
Empowering Rural India: Self-Survey Initiative in PMAY-G Housing Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has introduced a self-survey option in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to better identify eligible beneficiaries for rural housing, as informed in a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani shared that the government approved extending PMAY-G by five years and updating the Awaas+ list using new exclusion criteria to identify qualifying rural households.

This survey process, utilizing the Awaas+ 2024 app, involves orientation workshops for the over two lakh trained surveyors across 26 states and eight Union territories. The second phase will see two crore homes constructed, benefiting nearly 10 crore individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024