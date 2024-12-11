Tragedy Strikes Twice: BEST Bus Accidents Claim Lives in Mumbai
An elderly man was killed after being hit by a BEST bus following a motorcycle accident near Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. This incident happened just days after another bus tragedy in Kurla. Police have taken the bus driver into custody and are searching for the motorcyclist.
In a tragic incident in south Mumbai, an elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a BEST bus after being knocked down by a motorcycle near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The accident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, has left the city reeling.
Only 48 hours earlier, another horrific bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area led to the loss of seven lives and left 42 injured. The bus involved in Wednesday's tragedy was traveling towards Electric House from Anushakti Nagar when it hit the senior citizen.
Authorities have taken the bus driver, Dnyandeo Jagdale, into custody for questioning, while a case is being registered. The police are actively searching for the motorcyclist responsible for the initial collision. The incidents have prompted a closer look into BEST bus safety protocols.
