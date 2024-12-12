Left Menu

Crucial Battle: Malibu's Wildfire Containment Efforts

Firefighters are making headway in controlling a large wildfire in Malibu, California. The fire, known as the Franklin Fire, has burned 4,000 acres, destroyed seven structures, and forced evacuations. Strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity present ongoing challenges, but federal aid and precautions are helping manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 01:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 01:32 IST
Firefighters achieved some advancement in managing a fierce wildfire engulfing the beachfront community of Malibu, California, on Wednesday. Despite their progress, the fire continues to pose a threat to numerous structures, prompting resident evacuations and school closures across the region.

The Franklin Fire, as it is called, has wreaked havoc over nearly 4,000 acres of rugged terrain northwest of Los Angeles. Over 1,500 firefighters are battling the flames, which were only 7% contained by Wednesday morning. Tragically, the fire has claimed at least seven structures and inflicted damage on nine others, according to Chief Anthony Marrone of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

While no casualties have been reported, the fire's origins remain undetermined. A red flag warning persists with strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity, though the winds are expected to subside. Evacuations and road closures, including parts of the Pacific Coast Highway, remain in effect. Governor Gavin Newsom announced California's acquisition of a FEMA grant to aid suppression efforts, with mitigated threats around Pepperdine University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

