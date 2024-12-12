Left Menu

Malibu Wildfire: Franklin Fire Threatens Celebrity Homes

The Franklin Fire in Malibu, California, stretches over 4,000 acres, threatening the homes of many celebrities. Firefighters, battling the blaze since Monday, have managed to contain 7% of it. Despite evacuations, including stars like Dick Van Dyke and Cher, no injuries have been reported.

12-12-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters in Malibu, California, are working tirelessly to contain the Franklin Fire, a stubborn wildfire that has consumed several structures in the famous beachside community. The blaze, covering over 4,000 acres, presents a continuous threat to celebrity homes and the surrounding area.

The fire, which began earlier this week, is only 7 percent contained as responders concentrate efforts on safeguarding properties in the hilly terrain. Fire officials noted increased humidity and less wind could aid in containment efforts. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While mandatory evacuations displaced about 6,300 residents, including notable figures such as Dick Van Dyke and Cher, the community remains hopeful with no reported injuries so far. Weather forecasts predict a possible increase in humidity, offering potential relief from the dry conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

