Tragic End: Young Scholar's Journey Cut Short by Road Accident

The family of Chiranjeevi, a 33-year-old man who died in a road accident in Leicestershire, UK, is grieving his tragic death. Chiranjeevi, originally from India, went to the UK for higher studies. The accident was allegedly caused by rash driving. His body will soon be repatriated to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ongole | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The grieving family of 33-year-old Chiranjeevi is struggling to come to terms with his sudden death in a road accident in Leicestershire, UK. The terrible incident occurred on December 10, while Chiranjeevi and four friends were on their way to work.

Chiranjeevi had moved to the UK a year ago for higher studies at Swansea University. According to his younger brother, Hari Krishna, a government doctor, Chiranjeevi had previously managed a stone-crushing business in India's Prakasam district before pursuing a degree in Computer Science.

The accident was reportedly the result of rash driving and loss of control. Chiranjeevi's remains are expected to arrive in India within the next 10 days, once formalities in England are completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

