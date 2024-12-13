Left Menu

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Evacuees from the Malibu wildfire are gradually returning as firefighters make progress containing the Franklin Fire, which has burned thousands of acres and affected thousands of residents, including celebrities. Nearly 20% contained, the fire continues to threaten structures, while favorable weather forecasts bring hope of further containment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 05:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 05:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Some evacuees from the Malibu wildfire returned to their homes on Thursday as firefighters made headway battling the Franklin Fire, which has incinerated several homes in the Malibu area known for its celebrity residents. The fire, having consumed four houses and damaged six more, has burned approximately 4,037 acres of challenging terrain north of Los Angeles, according to officials at a public briefing.

Authorities reported the blaze was 20% contained, with 5,600 homes and 2,000 additional structures within the fire zone impacting 22,000 people. Firefighters focused on securing the fire's perimeter in the Pacific-adjacent hills, Cal Fire noted in an online update.

Progress in containment was aided by expected overnight humidity increases and consistent weak northeasterly winds, fire officials reported. No casualties or injuries resulted from the fire, which began on Monday. Notable evacuees included celebrities Dick Van Dyke and Cher. As some evacuation orders were lifted Thursday, a weather forecast by the National Weather Service indicated a slight chance of rain and increased humidity, offering hope for further containment.

