Surging E-Waste: The Hidden Cost of Modern Living

The Rajya Sabha was shocked to learn about the alarming surge in e-waste, with the country experiencing a 72% rise over the past five years, primarily generated from electrical and electronic devices.

Union Minister Tokhan Sahu revealed figures climbing from 10.14 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 to 17.51 lakh tonnes in 2023-24. Under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, strict guidelines are laid out for managing waste from 21 types of devices, including laptops and televisions.

In response, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has initiated the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, aiming to tackle this escalating issue to safeguard public health and the environment.

