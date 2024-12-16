Amaravati's Ambitious Infrastructure Leap

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned substantial infrastructure projects worth Rs 24,276 crore for the greenfield capital, Amaravati, as announced by Municipal Minister P. Narayana.

During the 43rd APCRDA meeting, significant financial allocations were made for developing trunk roads, residential layouts, and iconic buildings. Notably, the planned Assembly building will cover a vast 103-acre area, combining significant elevations and expansive spaces for public interaction.

The approval highlights substantial investment in Amaravati's future, aiming to complete construction in three years, thereby positioning it as one of the world's top five cities.

