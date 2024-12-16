Left Menu

Amaravati's Ambitious Infrastructure Leap

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, chaired by N. Chandrababu Naidu, approved infrastructure developments worth Rs 24,276 crore for Amaravati. The projects include roads, iconic buildings, and government structures, with completion targeted in three years to make Amaravati a top global city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:32 IST
Amaravati's Ambitious Infrastructure Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned substantial infrastructure projects worth Rs 24,276 crore for the greenfield capital, Amaravati, as announced by Municipal Minister P. Narayana.

During the 43rd APCRDA meeting, significant financial allocations were made for developing trunk roads, residential layouts, and iconic buildings. Notably, the planned Assembly building will cover a vast 103-acre area, combining significant elevations and expansive spaces for public interaction.

The approval highlights substantial investment in Amaravati's future, aiming to complete construction in three years, thereby positioning it as one of the world's top five cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024