Powerful Quake Rattles Vanuatu Coast
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Vanuatu, causing potential tsunami threats. Located near Port Vila, the tremor was followed by a 5.5-magnitude aftershock. Initial reports did not confirm any damages, but government websites went offline. Vanuatu's 330,000 residents remain alert for further developments.
A significant magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck just off the coast of Vanuatu on Tuesday, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake, centered near Port Vila, occurred at a depth of 57 kilometers beneath the ocean's surface.
Following the initial tremor, the region experienced a magnitude 5.5 aftershock, compounding concerns. While immediate reports didn't confirm any damage, the event led to widespread disruption, including outages of Vanuatu government websites.
The USGS has issued a warning for potential tsunami waves along some of Vanuatu's coasts. The island nation, comprising 80 islands and housing approximately 330,000 residents, remains vigilant as the situation unfolds.
