Powerful Quake Rattles Vanuatu Coast

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Vanuatu, causing potential tsunami threats. Located near Port Vila, the tremor was followed by a 5.5-magnitude aftershock. Initial reports did not confirm any damages, but government websites went offline. Vanuatu's 330,000 residents remain alert for further developments.

Updated: 17-12-2024 08:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:18 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck just off the coast of Vanuatu on Tuesday, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake, centered near Port Vila, occurred at a depth of 57 kilometers beneath the ocean's surface.

Following the initial tremor, the region experienced a magnitude 5.5 aftershock, compounding concerns. While immediate reports didn't confirm any damage, the event led to widespread disruption, including outages of Vanuatu government websites.

The USGS has issued a warning for potential tsunami waves along some of Vanuatu's coasts. The island nation, comprising 80 islands and housing approximately 330,000 residents, remains vigilant as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

