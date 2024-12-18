Vanuatu Tremor: Rescue Efforts Amid Destruction

Rescue teams continued their search for survivors in Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, following a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that left 14 people dead and many more injured. The quake, which struck the Pacific nation on Tuesday, caused extensive damage to commercial structures, embassies, and a hospital.

Authorities, led by Vanuatu Police Commissioner Robson Iavro, have centered their rescue operations on two collapsed buildings where people remain trapped. Video messages from the commissioner confirm ongoing communication with some trapped individuals, but many remain unaccounted for, adding urgency to the rescue efforts.

The national disaster committee declared a state of emergency, prompted by several aftershocks, the largest being a magnitude 6.1. International help has been solicited, and Australia's Ministry of Defence is sending military aid. The crisis has significantly affected essential services, forcing them into disruption.

