Vanuatu Tremor: Rescue Efforts Amid Destruction
Rescuers in Vanuatu's capital Port Vila searched for survivors after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake left 14 dead and many trapped under rubble. Over 200 were injured, with a curfew imposed. Assistance and rescue efforts were underway across the affected zones as aftershocks continue to rattle the region.
Rescue teams continued their search for survivors in Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, following a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that left 14 people dead and many more injured. The quake, which struck the Pacific nation on Tuesday, caused extensive damage to commercial structures, embassies, and a hospital.
Authorities, led by Vanuatu Police Commissioner Robson Iavro, have centered their rescue operations on two collapsed buildings where people remain trapped. Video messages from the commissioner confirm ongoing communication with some trapped individuals, but many remain unaccounted for, adding urgency to the rescue efforts.
The national disaster committee declared a state of emergency, prompted by several aftershocks, the largest being a magnitude 6.1. International help has been solicited, and Australia's Ministry of Defence is sending military aid. The crisis has significantly affected essential services, forcing them into disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vanuatu
- earthquake
- rescue
- Port Vila
- disaster
- aftershocks
- injured
- assistance
- emergency
- damage
ALSO READ
UN Experts Urge Action on Bhopal Disaster's Legacy, 40 Years After Tragedy
Daring Rescue by Indian Navy Saves Injured Swimmer Off Niladri Beach
Evenepoel's Ride Takes a Tumble: Olympic Champ Injured in Belgium
Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel Injured in Training Accident
Olympic Cyclist Remco Evenepoel Injured in Belgium Training Accident