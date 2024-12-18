Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Six in Kathua

A devastating fire in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of six people due to asphyxiation, including two children. The incident, occurring early Wednesday, left four others hospitalized. Locals discovered the fire at 2:30 am and immediately called for help.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 08:12 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Six in Kathua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly fire in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir has claimed six lives, including two children, due to suffocation, authorities reported. The unfortunate incident took place early Wednesday morning when the household was engulfed in thick smoke.

According to officials, the fire erupted as the residents were asleep in the Shiv Nagar area, filling the house rapidly with smoke. The calamity was noticed by locals at around 2:30 AM, who then rushed to help.

Upon arrival at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kathua, six victims, including minors, were declared dead. Four other occupants were hospitalized with injuries that were not related to burns, as per a senior doctor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024