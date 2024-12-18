Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Six in Kathua
A devastating fire in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of six people due to asphyxiation, including two children. The incident, occurring early Wednesday, left four others hospitalized. Locals discovered the fire at 2:30 am and immediately called for help.
A deadly fire in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir has claimed six lives, including two children, due to suffocation, authorities reported. The unfortunate incident took place early Wednesday morning when the household was engulfed in thick smoke.
According to officials, the fire erupted as the residents were asleep in the Shiv Nagar area, filling the house rapidly with smoke. The calamity was noticed by locals at around 2:30 AM, who then rushed to help.
Upon arrival at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kathua, six victims, including minors, were declared dead. Four other occupants were hospitalized with injuries that were not related to burns, as per a senior doctor.
