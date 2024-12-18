Delhi Choked: Alarmingly Severe Air Pollution Grips Capital

Delhi battled extremely high pollution levels on Wednesday, as the air quality index (AQI) hit a severe 441, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A staggering 32 out of 37 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air in the 'severe plus' category, with AQI levels climbing to as high as 480 in several areas. The rest also showed air quality in the 'severe' range.

With the imposing Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in effect, preventive actions like a ban on construction activities and restricting non-essential polluting trucks into the city are underway, as the capital remains under clear but polluted skies with temperatures below normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)