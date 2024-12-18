Left Menu

Delhi Choked: Alarmingly Severe Air Pollution Grips Capital

Delhi faces critical air pollution with an AQI of 441, falling in the severe category as per CPCB data. With most stations recording 'severe plus' quality, urgent attention is needed. GRAP Stage IV measures are in place, barring construction activities and non-essential trucks, amid clear skies and below-normal temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 09:53 IST
Delhi Choked: Alarmingly Severe Air Pollution Grips Capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi battled extremely high pollution levels on Wednesday, as the air quality index (AQI) hit a severe 441, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A staggering 32 out of 37 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air in the 'severe plus' category, with AQI levels climbing to as high as 480 in several areas. The rest also showed air quality in the 'severe' range.

With the imposing Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in effect, preventive actions like a ban on construction activities and restricting non-essential polluting trucks into the city are underway, as the capital remains under clear but polluted skies with temperatures below normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024