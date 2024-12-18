Farmers Demand Action on Delhi's Land Pooling Policy
The Delhi Dehat Vikas Munch will protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the implementation of the Land Pooling Policy and Green Development Area Policy. They stress the policies' importance for urban development and farmers' needs. Political support is garnered, and a Supreme Court PIL is scheduled.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Dehat Vikas Munch (DDVM) has organized a peaceful protest set to occur at Jantar Mantar this Sunday, focusing on their demand for the implementation of the Land Pooling Policy and Green Development Area Policy.
Bhupender Bazad, President of the Delhi Master Plan Committee, emphasized the urgency, urging the government to notify the Master Plan Delhi 2041, arguing that it is pivotal for addressing farmers' challenges and assisting in Delhi's urban development.
Several influential political leaders are backing the farmers' demands, including BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. The DDVM has also filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, which is scheduled for December 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
