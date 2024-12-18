Left Menu

Farmers Demand Action on Delhi's Land Pooling Policy

The Delhi Dehat Vikas Munch will protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the implementation of the Land Pooling Policy and Green Development Area Policy. They stress the policies' importance for urban development and farmers' needs. Political support is garnered, and a Supreme Court PIL is scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:01 IST
Farmers Demand Action on Delhi's Land Pooling Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Dehat Vikas Munch (DDVM) has organized a peaceful protest set to occur at Jantar Mantar this Sunday, focusing on their demand for the implementation of the Land Pooling Policy and Green Development Area Policy.

Bhupender Bazad, President of the Delhi Master Plan Committee, emphasized the urgency, urging the government to notify the Master Plan Delhi 2041, arguing that it is pivotal for addressing farmers' challenges and assisting in Delhi's urban development.

Several influential political leaders are backing the farmers' demands, including BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. The DDVM has also filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, which is scheduled for December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024