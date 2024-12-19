Punjab and Haryana Shiver As Cold Wave Continues
A cold wave has gripped Punjab and Haryana with several regions recording temperatures as low as 2 degrees Celsius. The towns of Faridkot, Bathinda, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur lead the chilly chart, while Chandigarh and other locales also experience a significant dip in mercury levels.
- Country:
- India
Severe cold conditions have taken hold in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, with Faridkot registering a biting 2 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological reports on Thursday.
In Punjab, Bathinda followed closely with a temperature drop to 3.6 degrees Celsius, and the towns of Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded lows of 4.6 and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Haryana also faced the cold wave's onslaught; Hisar reported a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa and Karnal shivered with lows of 3.2 and 5.3 degrees Celsius. Despite being the common capital, Chandigarh couldn't escape the chill, noting a low temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Meteorological Breakthrough: Enhanced Weather Forecasting
Srinagar freezes as temperature drops down to -4.1 degrees Celsius
As temperature drops in J-K, picturesque Dal Lake attracts tourists
Delhi Chills: Unseasonal Temperature Drop Sparks Weather Alert
Chilly Waves Sweep Across Northern India: Delhi and Kashmir Witness Temperature Drops