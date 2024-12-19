Crackdown on Cross-State Medical Waste Dumping

The National Green Tribunal has issued a stringent directive concerning illegal waste dumping. Two individuals, Manohar and Mayandi, were apprehended for allegedly profiting off the improper disposal of medical waste in Tamil Nadu.

This intervention comes after media reports highlighted environmental concerns, prompting the Tribunal to instruct the Kerala government to reclaim or process the dumped waste promptly. Previous incidents imposed significant financial burdens on Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the urgency of action and reimbursement concerns.

In response, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board urged its Kerala counterpart to implement measures preventing unauthorized waste transfer. Moreover, the Central Pollution Control Board has been asked to intervene, ensuring that Kerala ceases its waste disposal into Tamil Nadu.

