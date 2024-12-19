Delhi's Perpetual Ban on Firecrackers to Combat Air Pollution

In a decisive move to address Delhi's worsening air quality, the city government has imposed a perpetual ban on firecrackers. The ban, which covers all aspects from manufacture to online sale, is aimed at curbing pollution in the national capital.

Principal Secretary A K Singh announced the enforcement of this ban under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, citing firecrackers as a major contributor to Delhi's alarming air pollution levels, particularly during the festive season. The decision is part of a broader effort to improve air quality, with the city already facing several pollution-linked restrictions.

The Supreme Court, highlighting the ineffectiveness of previous temporary bans, urged the government to ensure full implementation of this ongoing restriction. The Delhi Police and Divisional Commissioner were instructed to enforce the ban strictly, with penalties outlined for violations under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)