India Urged to Embrace Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty for Environmental Leadership
The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative aims to halt the expansion of fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy. India is encouraged to support the treaty by Harjeet Singh, highlighting shared concerns with the treaty's action plan. The initiative seeks global political commitment and addresses severe health impacts of fossil fuels.
The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative is gaining traction, with India being urged to endorse it due to its alignment with the country's environmental concerns. Harjeet Singh, Global Engagement Director, emphasized this during the first Asia meeting of the initiative held in Nepal, which saw participation from 11 Asian countries.
The treaty seeks to establish a legally binding plan to cease expansion of coal, oil, and gas exploitation, promoting a shift to renewable energy. As of now, 16 countries have backed the initiative. Singh stressed that political commitment is crucial to the enforcement of bold action plans, advocating for India's cities and states to embrace renewable energy.
Mayor Ashok Kumar Byanju of Dhulikhel Municipality highlighted local efforts to implement the treaty, collaborating with environmental groups and initiating projects like Wastewater Treatment Plants. The health community is also voicing concerns, linking fossil fuels to severe health issues, and reinforcing the treaty's importance in addressing air pollution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
