Inferno Engulfs Topsia Slum: A Tale of Resilience Amidst Chaos
A devastating fire broke out in Kolkata's Topsia slum, consuming 150 dwellings. Despite efforts, the fire spread rapidly due to dry winds and tightly packed shanties. Locals and fire services collaborated to control the blaze. No injuries were reported, but residents criticized the delayed response.
A catastrophic fire erupted in Kolkata's Topsia slum on Friday afternoon, engulfing 150 shanties in flames. Emergency services struggled to control the fire, hampered by narrow lanes and strong winds.
The fire, which began at 12.50 pm, was finally contained by 2.10 pm, according to officials. Despite the presence of nearby water sources, firefighters faced challenges due to the densely packed slum and alleged inflammable materials housed within.
Locals assisted fire personnel while expressing frustration over the perceived delay in response. The state fire minister urged calm and ensured that the authorities were working to prioritize safety and control the blaze.
