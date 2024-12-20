Noida International Airport: A Boon for Farmers and Industry
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced increased compensation for farmers providing land for the Noida International Airport. The project aims to boost industrial infrastructure, create jobs, and enhance connectivity. With significant progress in land acquisition and rehabilitation, the airport is set to become India's largest by 2025.
In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Friday an increase in compensation rates for farmers contributing land for the Noida International Airport project in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Farmers will now receive Rs 4,300 per square meter, up from Rs 3,100, meeting long-standing demands and adding interest as per regulations.
This announcement comes amid plans to initiate flight operations by April 2025, with the airport projected to elevate the region's economic and industrial stature significantly.
