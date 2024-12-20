Noida International Airport: A Boon for Farmers and Industry

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Friday an increase in compensation rates for farmers contributing land for the Noida International Airport project in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Farmers will now receive Rs 4,300 per square meter, up from Rs 3,100, meeting long-standing demands and adding interest as per regulations.

This announcement comes amid plans to initiate flight operations by April 2025, with the airport projected to elevate the region's economic and industrial stature significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)