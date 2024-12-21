Blaze in Kolkata Slum: Firefighters Quickly Control Flames

In a significant incident on Saturday evening, a fire engulfed multiple shanties in a slum located in Kolkata's New Alipore area, leaving the community shaken. Fortunately, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim assured that no casualties were reported in the aftermath of the blaze.

The fire, which broke out around 6:50 p.m., saw prompt action from the city's Fire Brigade, accompanied by New Alipore Army personnel. Together, they successfully prevented the flames from spreading further by deploying sixteen fire tenders to control the situation.

The affected shanties, situated on railway land adjacent to a vital overbridge, highlight the recurring and concerning trend of fires in Kolkata's slums. Authorities have vowed to investigate the cause while aiming to increase safety measures moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)