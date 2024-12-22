Cheetahs Roaming the Roads: Viral Video Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh
A viral video purportedly showing a cheetah crossing a dirt road near Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, has stirred public interest. Kuno National Park officials confirm their cheetahs are safe. The park houses cheetahs translocated from Africa under a unique conservation project for this once-extinct-in-India species.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:33 IST
A video potentially depicting a cheetah crossing a dirt road near Sheopur city, Madhya Pradesh, has gained traction on social media.
However, officials from Kuno National Park, known for housing India's only cheetah population, have stated they are unaware of the video's details, emphasizing the safety of the cheetahs.
Both cheetahs, Vayu and Agni, were recently released into the wild, and are being closely monitored. The park serves as a sanctuary for cheetahs brought from Africa as part of a translocation effort to revive their population in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
