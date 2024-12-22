Tragedy Strikes Tourist Haven: Fatal Plane Crash in Gramado

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday as a small plane crashed into Gramado, a popular tourist town in Brazil, resulting in the death of all passengers on board, according to local officials.

Authorities have confirmed that the plane, which had the capacity to carry nine people, collided with the chimney of a house and the second floor of a building before coming to a halt in a local shop. Governor Eduardo Leite of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed the fatalities in a statement on X, while investigators remain uncertain about the exact number of passengers or crew members involved.

Apart from the onboard casualties, more than a dozen individuals on the ground sustained injuries, including smoke inhalation, and have been taken to hospitals. The crash occurred in Gramado, nestled in the Serra Gaucha mountains, a region famed for its cool climate, scenic hikes, and traditional architecture that attracts many Brazilian tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)