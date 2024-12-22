Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tourist Haven: Fatal Plane Crash in Gramado

A tragic plane crash occurred in Gramado, a popular tourist town in Brazil, killing all onboard. The small plane collided with a home and building's chimney before crashing into a shop. Several ground injuries were reported. Investigations are underway, as officials confirm nine-passenger capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 22-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 23:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes Tourist Haven: Fatal Plane Crash in Gramado
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday as a small plane crashed into Gramado, a popular tourist town in Brazil, resulting in the death of all passengers on board, according to local officials.

Authorities have confirmed that the plane, which had the capacity to carry nine people, collided with the chimney of a house and the second floor of a building before coming to a halt in a local shop. Governor Eduardo Leite of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed the fatalities in a statement on X, while investigators remain uncertain about the exact number of passengers or crew members involved.

Apart from the onboard casualties, more than a dozen individuals on the ground sustained injuries, including smoke inhalation, and have been taken to hospitals. The crash occurred in Gramado, nestled in the Serra Gaucha mountains, a region famed for its cool climate, scenic hikes, and traditional architecture that attracts many Brazilian tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024