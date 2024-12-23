TVS Emerald's Landmark Acquisition: A Step Towards Real Estate Dominance
TVS Emerald has acquired a 12-acre parcel on Radial Road, Chennai, aiming to develop real estate projects valued at Rs 2,800 crore. This significant acquisition is part of their strategic expansion in high-potential locations, reinforcing their market presence in Chennai and Bengaluru with a substantial development footprint.
TVS Emerald, a subsidiary of TVS Holdings, has acquired a 12-acre land parcel on Radial Road in Chennai, with plans to develop real estate projects valued at approximately Rs 2,800 crore. This major acquisition reflects the company's ongoing expansion strategy in the key markets of Chennai and Bengaluru.
The deal, part of TVS Emerald's strategic growth initiative, is their third land acquisition this fiscal year. Earlier purchases included a 4-acre parcel in Padur, Chennai, and another 4-acre plot in Thanisandra, Bengaluru, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth in these regions.
Sriram Iyer, Director & CEO, highlighted the significance of this acquisition, describing it as a move toward creating substantial value for stakeholders. With a current portfolio of 3.6 million sq. ft. delivered and 8.6 million sq. ft. under development, TVS Emerald is well-poised for continued leadership in the residential development sector.
