Inferno Engulfs Factories in Indore: No Casualties Reported

A significant fire broke out on Monday at two factories located in an industrial area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, according to an official report.

The fire initiated at a plastic granules manufacturing facility on Sanwer Road and quickly spread to an adjacent unit involved in packaging paper production, the fire department official stated. Luckily, there have been no reported casualties.

Strenuous efforts are currently underway by the fire department to extinguish the blaze in both facilities. Eyewitnesses note that the dense black smoke emanating from the factories is visible from a considerable distance away.

(With inputs from agencies.)