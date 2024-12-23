Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Factories in Indore: No Casualties Reported

A massive fire erupted in two factories in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, within a plastic granules manufacturing unit and a packaging paper unit. The blaze produced thick black smoke visible from afar, though no casualties have been reported. Firefighters are working to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:16 IST
Inferno Engulfs Factories in Indore: No Casualties Reported
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out on Monday at two factories located in an industrial area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, according to an official report.

The fire initiated at a plastic granules manufacturing facility on Sanwer Road and quickly spread to an adjacent unit involved in packaging paper production, the fire department official stated. Luckily, there have been no reported casualties.

Strenuous efforts are currently underway by the fire department to extinguish the blaze in both facilities. Eyewitnesses note that the dense black smoke emanating from the factories is visible from a considerable distance away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024