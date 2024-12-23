Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Kiln Wall Collapse Claims Four Young Lives

A tragic incident occurred in Budana village, Haryana, where four children died when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them. The accident also left a girl critically injured, illustrating the harsh realities faced by laborer families working in hazardous conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Kiln Wall Collapse Claims Four Young Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Budana village, Haryana, four children lost their lives when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them during their sleep, according to local police reports on Monday.

The unfortunate event occurred on Sunday night in the Narnaund police station area, leaving a young girl severely injured. Victims of the collapse included Nisha, a 3-month-old, and three other children named Suraj, Nandini, and Vivek.

Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena revealed that all five affected children originally belong to Badhav village in Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The surviving girl, Gauri, is receiving critical care at Hisar Civil Hospital, as authorities seek any formal complaints from the victims' families to initiate further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024