Tragedy Strikes: Kiln Wall Collapse Claims Four Young Lives
A tragic incident occurred in Budana village, Haryana, where four children died when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them. The accident also left a girl critically injured, illustrating the harsh realities faced by laborer families working in hazardous conditions.
In a tragic incident at Budana village, Haryana, four children lost their lives when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them during their sleep, according to local police reports on Monday.
The unfortunate event occurred on Sunday night in the Narnaund police station area, leaving a young girl severely injured. Victims of the collapse included Nisha, a 3-month-old, and three other children named Suraj, Nandini, and Vivek.
Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena revealed that all five affected children originally belong to Badhav village in Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The surviving girl, Gauri, is receiving critical care at Hisar Civil Hospital, as authorities seek any formal complaints from the victims' families to initiate further action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
