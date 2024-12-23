Tragic Culvert Collapse Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, three labourers lost their lives and one suffered injuries when a retaining wall of an under-construction culvert collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

The mishap occurred at the construction site located between Siyaghan and Mangrol villages, as confirmed by Shashank Gurjar, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP).

Authorities have identified the deceased as Karan Gaud, Ramakrishna Gaud, and Bhagwanlal Gaud, while the injured worker is receiving medical care. Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation following the incident.

