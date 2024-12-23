Fiery Monday: Blaze Engulfs Mankhurd Scrap Godown

A fire erupted in a scrap godown in Mankhurd, Mumbai, on Monday evening, authorities reported. Thankfully, there were no injuries in the incident.

The blaze broke out near the Ayyappa temple in the Mandala locality at around 7 PM. Prompt action from the Mumbai civic body, which dispatched four fire engines and other vehicles, helped in tackling the flames.

Police personnel and civic staff were also at the scene to ensure safety and facilitate the operation. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

