Fiery Monday: Blaze Engulfs Mankhurd Scrap Godown

A fire erupted in a scrap godown in Mankhurd, Mumbai, on Monday evening. The incident, which occurred near the Ayyappa temple in Mandala, saw no casualties. Fire engines and police were promptly mobilized to control the blaze, ensuring public safety in the slum-dominated area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a scrap godown in Mankhurd, Mumbai, on Monday evening, authorities reported. Thankfully, there were no injuries in the incident.

The blaze broke out near the Ayyappa temple in the Mandala locality at around 7 PM. Prompt action from the Mumbai civic body, which dispatched four fire engines and other vehicles, helped in tackling the flames.

Police personnel and civic staff were also at the scene to ensure safety and facilitate the operation. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

