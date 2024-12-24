Turbulent Seas: California's Coastal Catastrophe Unfolds

A severe storm has caused havoc along California's central coast, tragically resulting in the death of one man and leaving another missing. These events unfolded as powerful waves struck Sunset State Beach, trapping one individual under debris.

Other incidents occurred, including a partial collapse of a pier under construction in Santa Cruz, sending three people into the ocean. Fortunately, all were rescued without serious injuries. The chaotic surf conditions led to the evacuation of several areas, as authorities warned of worsening weather conditions.

Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the situation. Coordinated efforts between state and local emergency services continue, as residents near the coast are warned of the dangerous conditions and urged to evacuate vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)