Aceh's Resilience: Preparing for Future Tsunamis

Teuku Hafid Hududillah, a survivor of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, has dedicated his life to ensuring Aceh is equipped for future calamities. As a member of the geophysics agency, he focuses on fortifying the region's quake detection and tsunami warning systems, including enhancing siren audibility up to 100 kilometers.

Hududillah, who lost many relatives in the disaster, emphasizes the importance of swift alert dissemination. "We believe Aceh will be ready for evacuation if needed," he stated, highlighting the upgraded system's capability of sending rapid notifications via phone and radio for significant earthquakes.

While efforts progress, there are calls for improved urban planning to facilitate evacuation during emergencies. Despite accomplishments, concerns remain about Indonesia's overall investment in disaster mitigation infrastructure, drawing from past failures in regions like Palu.

