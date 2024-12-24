Left Menu

Aceh's Resilience: Preparing for Future Tsunamis

Teuku Hafid Hududillah, affected by the 2004 tsunami, is committed to improving Aceh's disaster preparedness. Now a geophysics agency quake observer, he works on enhancing tsunami warning systems with loud sirens and rapid alerts. Criticisms remain over Indonesia's disaster response infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:58 IST
Aceh's Resilience: Preparing for Future Tsunamis

Teuku Hafid Hududillah, a survivor of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, has dedicated his life to ensuring Aceh is equipped for future calamities. As a member of the geophysics agency, he focuses on fortifying the region's quake detection and tsunami warning systems, including enhancing siren audibility up to 100 kilometers.

Hududillah, who lost many relatives in the disaster, emphasizes the importance of swift alert dissemination. "We believe Aceh will be ready for evacuation if needed," he stated, highlighting the upgraded system's capability of sending rapid notifications via phone and radio for significant earthquakes.

While efforts progress, there are calls for improved urban planning to facilitate evacuation during emergencies. Despite accomplishments, concerns remain about Indonesia's overall investment in disaster mitigation infrastructure, drawing from past failures in regions like Palu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024