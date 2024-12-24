Rainy Surprises: Western Disturbance Chills Rajasthan
Rajasthan experiences cold weather following rain influenced by a new western disturbance. Eastern and western Rajasthan saw varying levels of rainfall, with Hanumangarh in Bhadra experiencing the highest at 9 mm. Dungarpur recorded the lowest temperature at 5°C. The weather will be affected by another disturbance on December 26-27.
Rajasthan is currently experiencing cold weather conditions caused by recent rainfall attributed to a new western disturbance. The meteorological center reported very light rain in eastern Rajasthan and light rain in parts of the western region within the last 24 hours.
Hanumangarh in Bhadra logged the highest rainfall at 9 mm, according to the weather department. Several areas reported fog, with Dungarpur chilling at 5 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest area in the state. Cloudy skies were observed across the Bikaner and Jaipur divisions.
As the weather evolves, a fresh western disturbance is anticipated on December 26-27, set to impact Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions along with the Shekhawati area, according to the meteorological centre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
