Rainy Surprises: Western Disturbance Chills Rajasthan

Rajasthan is currently experiencing cold weather conditions caused by recent rainfall attributed to a new western disturbance. The meteorological center reported very light rain in eastern Rajasthan and light rain in parts of the western region within the last 24 hours.

Hanumangarh in Bhadra logged the highest rainfall at 9 mm, according to the weather department. Several areas reported fog, with Dungarpur chilling at 5 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest area in the state. Cloudy skies were observed across the Bikaner and Jaipur divisions.

As the weather evolves, a fresh western disturbance is anticipated on December 26-27, set to impact Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions along with the Shekhawati area, according to the meteorological centre.

