Left Menu

Powering India’s Future: Electrical Safety Drives Real Estate Progress

Polycab, India's largest manufacturer of wires and cables, emphasizes electrical safety as a crucial factor in real estate development. Through collaborations and campaigns, it highlights the need for safety standards to prevent mishaps. The initiative uses technologies such as IoT and AI to enhance safety and sustainability in infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:19 IST
Powering India’s Future: Electrical Safety Drives Real Estate Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India is on a mission to become a developed nation by 2047, with its Viksit Bharat initiative. Central to this is robust growth in sectors like real estate, where electrical safety has emerged as a top priority. Recognizing the potential hazards from electrical mishaps, Polycab, the country's leading manufacturer of wires and cables, has launched an initiative called Infra Safety: Powering India's Electrical Future with CNBC-TV18. This aims to reinforce the importance of electrical safety across industries.

Statistics show nearly 20% of fires in India are due to electrical circuits, escalating to 70% in urban areas. With this in mind, experts and policymakers convened to discuss necessary safety standards, particularly in real estate—a key employment sector experiencing rapid urbanization. In Mumbai, renowned professionals and public safety officials gathered to share insights and raise awareness about the significance of electrical safety, advocating for strict implementation of safety norms and regular audits.

Emerging technologies, like IoT for issue detection and AI for cable selection, are seen as transformative for improving electrical safety. Polycab, leading this innovative charge, focuses on providing comprehensive solutions rather than just products. Emphasizing training and adopting sustainable practices, the company aims to fortify India's electrical future, aligning with national economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024