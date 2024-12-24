Powering India’s Future: Electrical Safety Drives Real Estate Progress

India is on a mission to become a developed nation by 2047, with its Viksit Bharat initiative. Central to this is robust growth in sectors like real estate, where electrical safety has emerged as a top priority. Recognizing the potential hazards from electrical mishaps, Polycab, the country's leading manufacturer of wires and cables, has launched an initiative called Infra Safety: Powering India's Electrical Future with CNBC-TV18. This aims to reinforce the importance of electrical safety across industries.

Statistics show nearly 20% of fires in India are due to electrical circuits, escalating to 70% in urban areas. With this in mind, experts and policymakers convened to discuss necessary safety standards, particularly in real estate—a key employment sector experiencing rapid urbanization. In Mumbai, renowned professionals and public safety officials gathered to share insights and raise awareness about the significance of electrical safety, advocating for strict implementation of safety norms and regular audits.

Emerging technologies, like IoT for issue detection and AI for cable selection, are seen as transformative for improving electrical safety. Polycab, leading this innovative charge, focuses on providing comprehensive solutions rather than just products. Emphasizing training and adopting sustainable practices, the company aims to fortify India's electrical future, aligning with national economic goals.

