Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies: PM-UDAY Camps Extended

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed the extension of PM-UDAY special camps for ownership in unauthorised colonies till March 2025. Despite challenges from the Revenue Department, the camps aim for smooth property rights transition by taking services directly to residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:25 IST
In a significant move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered the extension of PM-UDAY special camps, meant to grant ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, till March 2025. This decision follows a successful turnout of around 20,000 attendees over eight days, according to an official statement.

The DDA has been hosting these camps every weekend across ten centers from November 30 to December 29. During this period, 19,313 applicants participated, with 3,599 being new applicants. A total of 1,152 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips were issued, while 283 properties were registered, the statement noted.

Governor Saxena, who has been closely monitoring the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana, highlighted issues such as bureaucratic delays and inaccessibility that hindered the scheme's success. To address this, he directed the DDA to conduct the camps in the very localities they serve, aiming to streamline the process and boost people's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

