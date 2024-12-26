Left Menu

Snowfall to Blanket Himachal's Hills: A Winter Wonderland Unfolds

Himachal Pradesh's higher and middle hills will experience fresh snowfall from December 27. The state is forecasted to receive light to moderate snowfall through December 29. Maximum temperatures may drop significantly, while light rain will affect lower regions. Snowfall continues from January 1 with variable temperature changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:08 IST
Snowfall to Blanket Himachal's Hills: A Winter Wonderland Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is bracing for its first heavy snowfall of the season in the higher and middle hills from December 27, according to local meteorological officials.

The state is expected to experience light to moderate snowfall through December 29, with light rain anticipated in the plains and low hill areas during the same period.

This wintry weather event will likely see maximum temperatures plummeting by up to 8 degrees Celsius on December 27 and 28, and then a rise by the weekend. Minimum temperatures will experience a modest increase before a subsequent dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024