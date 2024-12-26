Snowfall to Blanket Himachal's Hills: A Winter Wonderland Unfolds

Himachal Pradesh is bracing for its first heavy snowfall of the season in the higher and middle hills from December 27, according to local meteorological officials.

The state is expected to experience light to moderate snowfall through December 29, with light rain anticipated in the plains and low hill areas during the same period.

This wintry weather event will likely see maximum temperatures plummeting by up to 8 degrees Celsius on December 27 and 28, and then a rise by the weekend. Minimum temperatures will experience a modest increase before a subsequent dip.

