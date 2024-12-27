Unprecedented December Rainfall Deluges Delhi-NCR

In an extraordinary turn of events, Delhi-NCR was inundated on Friday as the city recorded its highest December rainfall in 15 years, according to meteorological data. The downpour began early Thursday and continued throughout Friday, logging significant rainfall metrics, particularly at Safdarjung and Palam observatories.

The sudden deluge brought the city's infrastructure to a standstill, resulting in widespread waterlogging and traffic gridlock. Municipal authorities logged numerous complaints of submerged streets and displaced trees, highlighting the severe impact of the weather on daily life.

With the mercury plummeting to an unusual low and air quality deteriorating, experts pointed to an active western disturbance interacting with easterly winds as the catalyst. Authorities have forecast further precipitation and advised caution as meteorological indicators suggest a cloudy Saturday with sporadic showers.

