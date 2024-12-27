Unprecedented December Rainfall Deluges Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR recorded its highest December rainfall in the past 15 years, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The rain led to a significant drop in temperature and worsening air quality. An active weather system was responsible for the unusual precipitation, with more showers expected over the weekend.
In an extraordinary turn of events, Delhi-NCR was inundated on Friday as the city recorded its highest December rainfall in 15 years, according to meteorological data. The downpour began early Thursday and continued throughout Friday, logging significant rainfall metrics, particularly at Safdarjung and Palam observatories.
The sudden deluge brought the city's infrastructure to a standstill, resulting in widespread waterlogging and traffic gridlock. Municipal authorities logged numerous complaints of submerged streets and displaced trees, highlighting the severe impact of the weather on daily life.
With the mercury plummeting to an unusual low and air quality deteriorating, experts pointed to an active western disturbance interacting with easterly winds as the catalyst. Authorities have forecast further precipitation and advised caution as meteorological indicators suggest a cloudy Saturday with sporadic showers.
