Chillai-Kalan's Deep Freeze: Winter Storm Sweeps Northern India

Recent weather disturbances brought fresh snowfall to Kashmir, causing temperatures to plummet and resulting in road closures. Meanwhile, Delhi and Rajasthan experienced heavy rain, leading to significant drops in temperatures. This adverse weather is attributed to a western disturbance affecting various parts of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Across the picturesque Kashmir Valley, fresh snowfall on Friday marked the beginning of the winter season for many regions, sending temperatures into a freezing spiral. While Kashmir embraced its first seasonal snowfall, Rajasthan and Delhi were engulfed by rain, leaving them shivering in unseasonal cold.

A powerful western disturbance was responsible for this drastic shift in weather patterns, with Delhi experiencing its highest December rainfall in 15 years. This precipitation caused the daytime temperature to plummet to 14.6 degrees Celsius. In the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana, rain further chilled the atmosphere, pushing temperatures down.

In Kashmir, heavy snowfall and low temperatures led to closures of key routes like the Srinagar-Leh Highway. With 'Chillai-Kalan', the harshest part of winter, now underway, the weather's grip is likely to persist, although forecasts suggest a brief respite of dry weather by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

