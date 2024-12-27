Chillai-Kalan's Deep Freeze: Winter Storm Sweeps Northern India

Across the picturesque Kashmir Valley, fresh snowfall on Friday marked the beginning of the winter season for many regions, sending temperatures into a freezing spiral. While Kashmir embraced its first seasonal snowfall, Rajasthan and Delhi were engulfed by rain, leaving them shivering in unseasonal cold.

A powerful western disturbance was responsible for this drastic shift in weather patterns, with Delhi experiencing its highest December rainfall in 15 years. This precipitation caused the daytime temperature to plummet to 14.6 degrees Celsius. In the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana, rain further chilled the atmosphere, pushing temperatures down.

In Kashmir, heavy snowfall and low temperatures led to closures of key routes like the Srinagar-Leh Highway. With 'Chillai-Kalan', the harshest part of winter, now underway, the weather's grip is likely to persist, although forecasts suggest a brief respite of dry weather by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)