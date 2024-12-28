Kashmir Blanketed in Heavy Snowfall, Disrupting Daily Life
Kashmir experienced significant snowfall, leading to flight cancellations, railway disruptions, and the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Despite the snowfall being welcomed by locals, it caused power supply issues and hindered movement. While snow clearance operations are ongoing, the region remains under Chillai-Kalan, the harshest winter period.
Kashmir faced a whiteout over the weekend as heavy snowfall disrupted daily life across the region. The snowfall, beginning Friday, resulted in delays and cancellations of flights, suspension of train services, and closures of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, affecting travel within the valley.
Efforts are underway to clear snow from major roads and railway tracks, with authorities advising against travel until conditions improve. The snowfall has also led to power outages in several districts. Snow clearance teams are working tirelessly to restore normalcy.
Kashmir remains in the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day period known for its harsh winter conditions. As temperatures dropped significantly, the local government continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure timely restoration of essential services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
