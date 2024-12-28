Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Scrap Units in Kurla, Mumbai

A significant fire incident engulfed numerous small units storing scrap in Mumbai's Kurla area. The fire, which started early on Saturday, was extinguished after a six-hour operation with no injuries reported. Authorities are ensuring no one is missing or injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:09 IST
A significant blaze affected multiple small scrap storage units in Mumbai's Kurla area on Saturday morning, according to Fire Brigade officials. The fire, classified as a 'level 3' blaze, broke out in the Wajid Ali Compound at around 6 AM, rapidly spreading through numerous galas in the single-storey structure.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported following the incident. Police and Fire Brigade teams are actively working with local residents to confirm that no one remains missing or hurt due to the incident, an official stated.

The fire was successfully contained after nearly six hours with the deployment of various firefighting resources, including 11 fire engines, nine jet tanks, and aerial platforms. The blaze had extensively impacted scrap materials, machinery, and installations within a large area of the affected structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

