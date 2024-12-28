Blaze Engulfs Scrap Units in Kurla, Mumbai

A significant blaze affected multiple small scrap storage units in Mumbai's Kurla area on Saturday morning, according to Fire Brigade officials. The fire, classified as a 'level 3' blaze, broke out in the Wajid Ali Compound at around 6 AM, rapidly spreading through numerous galas in the single-storey structure.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported following the incident. Police and Fire Brigade teams are actively working with local residents to confirm that no one remains missing or hurt due to the incident, an official stated.

The fire was successfully contained after nearly six hours with the deployment of various firefighting resources, including 11 fire engines, nine jet tanks, and aerial platforms. The blaze had extensively impacted scrap materials, machinery, and installations within a large area of the affected structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)