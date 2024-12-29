Blaze at Mumbai's Heera Panna: A Sunday Scare
A fire erupted in Mumbai's Heera Panna Shopping Centre near Haji Ali area, causing heavy smoke but no casualties. The level-one blaze was contained to two stores. Firefighters employed hoses, high-pressure lines, and motor pumps to control the situation, as reports confirmed on Sunday morning.
A fire erupted at the Heera Panna Shopping Centre near the Haji Ali area in south Mumbai on Sunday morning, according to a fire official. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties.
The blaze was classified as 'level-one' and was confined to two closed shops within the shopping centre. Significant smoke filled the ground floor of the building, creating a challenging environment for emergency responders.
Efforts to extinguish the flames involved the use of a hose line, two high pressure lines powered by four motor pumps, and additional firefighting equipment. Authorities remained focused on dousing the blaze throughout the morning.
