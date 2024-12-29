Kashmir in the Grip of 'Chillai-Kalan': A Winter's Tale
Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir are enduring severe subzero temperatures during the harsh 'Chillai-Kalan' winter period. Other areas like Srinagar and Qazigund saw slight relief. This 40-day phase, marked by increased snowfall and freezing conditions, affects the entire valley, ending in late January but leaving prolonged cold.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Kashmir's iconic tourist destinations, Gulmarg and Pahalgam, are in the clutches of an intense cold spell, with temperatures plunging into severe subzero levels.
According to officials, Gulmarg, celebrated for its skiing, witnessed lows of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded even harsher temperatures at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.
This relentless cold is part of 'Chillai-Kalan,' Kashmir's coldest 40-day winter span, which starts from December 21 and sees heightened snowfall probability, affecting life across the valley.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Gulmarg
- Pahalgam
- subzero
- Chillai-Kalan
- weather
- Srinagar
- cold wave
- Amarnath Yatra
- snowfall
Advertisement