Kashmir in the Grip of 'Chillai-Kalan': A Winter's Tale

Kashmir's iconic tourist destinations, Gulmarg and Pahalgam, are in the clutches of an intense cold spell, with temperatures plunging into severe subzero levels.

According to officials, Gulmarg, celebrated for its skiing, witnessed lows of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded even harsher temperatures at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.

This relentless cold is part of 'Chillai-Kalan,' Kashmir's coldest 40-day winter span, which starts from December 21 and sees heightened snowfall probability, affecting life across the valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)