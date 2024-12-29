Left Menu

Kashmir in the Grip of 'Chillai-Kalan': A Winter's Tale

Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir are enduring severe subzero temperatures during the harsh 'Chillai-Kalan' winter period. Other areas like Srinagar and Qazigund saw slight relief. This 40-day phase, marked by increased snowfall and freezing conditions, affects the entire valley, ending in late January but leaving prolonged cold.

Kashmir's iconic tourist destinations, Gulmarg and Pahalgam, are in the clutches of an intense cold spell, with temperatures plunging into severe subzero levels.

According to officials, Gulmarg, celebrated for its skiing, witnessed lows of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded even harsher temperatures at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.

This relentless cold is part of 'Chillai-Kalan,' Kashmir's coldest 40-day winter span, which starts from December 21 and sees heightened snowfall probability, affecting life across the valley.

