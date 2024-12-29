Tigress Zeenat's 120 km Journey: Finally Captured!

In a tense operation spanning over a week, Tigress Zeenat from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve was finally captured in West Bengal's Bankura district. After tranquilizer attempts failed to sedate her earlier, Zeenat was successfully subdued on Sunday afternoon, according to chief wildlife warden Debal Roy.

The tigress had initially strayed from Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, covering an impressive 120 kilometers across several state borders, including Jharkhand and Odisha. During this time, the elusive predator forced wildlife officials from two states into a relentless pursuit.

Despite utilizing drones and setting trap-door cages with baits, Zeenat evaded capture by preying on domestic goats. Ultimately, persistence paid off as officials managed to tranquilize her with a single dart, marking the end of her extraordinary adventure and beginning her safe relocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)