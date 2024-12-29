Kashmir Bounces Back: Life Resumes After Record Snowfall

Life in Kashmir is gradually returning to normal after being temporarily disrupted by one of the heaviest snowfalls in recent memory. Flight operations have resumed, and major roads have been reopened thanks to the prompt efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The snowfall, which began Friday evening and extended into Saturday, caused significant disruptions to daily life. However, the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, lauded the rapid response of various departments in mitigating the impact, particularly in power restoration and road clearance.

By Sunday, Srinagar International Airport had resumed operations, and the crucial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was reopened. While several key routes remain closed, work is ongoing to restore full connectivity. Authorities continue to advise caution on certain stretches of road that remain slippery.

(With inputs from agencies.)