Contaminated Waters: India Faces Groundwater Crisis

A report by the Central Ground Water Board reveals alarming levels of nitrate contamination in groundwater across 440 districts in India, posing significant environmental and health risks. High levels of fluoride, arsenic, and uranium are also contributing to the critical groundwater quality concerns in various states.

A recent report by the Central Ground Water Board highlights a major groundwater contamination issue in 440 districts across India. Approximately 20 percent of samples collected displayed nitrate levels surpassing permissible limits, raising serious environmental and health alarms.

The 'Annual Groundwater Quality Report – 2024' uncovers significant nitrate contamination, particularly in agricultural regions reliant on nitrogen-based fertilizers. High fluoride and arsenic levels in certain areas add to the health hazards.

Groundwater monitoring nationwide revealed that states like Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu show notably high contamination rates. The report also documents rising nitrate pollution in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu since 2017, emphasizing the need for immediate attention.

