Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Ahead of Delhi Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil an array of development projects, including 1,675 flats for JJ cluster residents and two urban redevelopment initiatives, in a strategic move before Delhi's assembly elections.

The PMO announced that Modi will lay the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh and launch academic blocks in East Delhi and Dwarka, emphasizing education with state-of-the-art facilities.

For slum rehabilitation, Modi will hand over keys to new flats at Swabhiman Apartments, aligning with the 'housing for all' initiative aimed at providing better homes and modern amenities for JJ cluster residents.

