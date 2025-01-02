Left Menu

Crisis Management: Safe Disposal of Union Carbide Waste Amid Protests

The Madhya Pradesh government is tackling protests against moving waste from the Union Carbide factory to Dhar for disposal, asserting that it is non-toxic. Safe tech is promised for disposal, amidst tight security and public protests fearing environmental harm. MIC gas leak's legacy still lingers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:38 IST
Crisis Management: Safe Disposal of Union Carbide Waste Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to community protests, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured the public on Thursday that waste from the Union Carbide factory is non-poisonous, discouraging political exploitation of the issue. A press conference in Bhopal highlighted scientific studies supporting the safe disposal process.

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will inform Dhar residents about the waste's safety. Meanwhile, 377 tons of waste is being transported from the Bhopal site to a facility in Dhar, amidst concerns over its safety. This follows the Bhopal gas tragedy, one of the worst industrial disasters, affecting thousands.

High security accompanied the waste transfer, yet protests persist, fearing environmental and health risks. Authorities face a court-mandated deadline for disposal, and plans are in place for thorough incineration and residue analysis, ensuring no harmful remnants pollute the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025