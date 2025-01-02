Crisis Management: Safe Disposal of Union Carbide Waste Amid Protests
The Madhya Pradesh government is tackling protests against moving waste from the Union Carbide factory to Dhar for disposal, asserting that it is non-toxic. Safe tech is promised for disposal, amidst tight security and public protests fearing environmental harm. MIC gas leak's legacy still lingers.
In response to community protests, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured the public on Thursday that waste from the Union Carbide factory is non-poisonous, discouraging political exploitation of the issue. A press conference in Bhopal highlighted scientific studies supporting the safe disposal process.
Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will inform Dhar residents about the waste's safety. Meanwhile, 377 tons of waste is being transported from the Bhopal site to a facility in Dhar, amidst concerns over its safety. This follows the Bhopal gas tragedy, one of the worst industrial disasters, affecting thousands.
High security accompanied the waste transfer, yet protests persist, fearing environmental and health risks. Authorities face a court-mandated deadline for disposal, and plans are in place for thorough incineration and residue analysis, ensuring no harmful remnants pollute the environment.
