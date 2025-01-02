Left Menu

Revealing the Eye's Role in Memory: Pupil Size and Brain Function

A new study reveals that the size of pupils during non-REM sleep may help the brain manage memory replay and consolidation. Cornell University researchers found that contracted pupils are linked to replaying recent memories, while dilated pupils are connected to older memories, offering potential insights for artificial intelligence algorithms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:11 IST
In groundbreaking research, scientists have uncovered a fascinating link between pupil size during sleep and memory formation. Conducted by Cornell University, this study suggests that changes in pupil size during sleep stages significantly influence how memories are replayed and consolidated in the brain.

By monitoring pupil movements in mice, researchers found contracted pupils are associated with recent memory replay, whereas dilated pupils signal older memory processes. These findings may provide insights into how the brain prevents interference between new and old knowledge.

The implications of this discovery extend beyond human memory, offering potential solutions for enhancing artificial neural networks. This new understanding of pupil dynamics could pave the way for advanced strategies in memory integration in AI systems.

