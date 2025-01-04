Legacy of Nuclear Science: Remembering Rajagopala Chidambaram

Renowned scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who was instrumental in the landmark nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, has passed away, according to an official from the Department of Atomic Energy. He died at the age of 88.

Chidambaram, deeply involved in India's nuclear weapons programme, took his last breath at 3:20 am at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai. The community mourns the loss of a pivotal figure in nuclear science.

Throughout his distinguished career, he served as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Principal Scientific Advisor to India's government. His significant contributions were recognized with high honors, receiving the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)