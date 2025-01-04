Tragic Blaze at Dallas Shopping Centre Claims Lives of Hundreds of Animals
A devastating fire at Dallas's Plaza Latina shopping centre resulted in the deaths of over 500 animals, primarily small birds, due to smoke inhalation. The blaze, which required 45 firefighters and took two hours to control, also severely damaged the building. The cause remains under investigation.
- Country:
- United States
A fire that broke out Friday morning at Plaza Latina shopping centre in Dallas claimed the lives of over 500 animals, mostly small birds, officials reported. The animals deceased due to smoke inhalation, with the fire never directly reaching them, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans.
The two-alarm fire required about two hours and 45 firefighters to extinguish, leaving substantial structural damage including a partially collapsed roof. Among the casualties were chickens, hamsters, two dogs, and two cats. Fortunately, no people were injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined and under investigation. Owners of the various small businesses housed in the centre, described as a hub for Latin goods and services, have requested prayers for those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Fadnavis announces judicial investigation into murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in addition to ongoing SIT probe.
Delhi High Court Upholds Investigation on Forgery in UAPA Case
Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Assault of Couple in Love
Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation