Tragic Blaze at Dallas Shopping Centre Claims Lives of Hundreds of Animals

A fire that broke out Friday morning at Plaza Latina shopping centre in Dallas claimed the lives of over 500 animals, mostly small birds, officials reported. The animals deceased due to smoke inhalation, with the fire never directly reaching them, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans.

The two-alarm fire required about two hours and 45 firefighters to extinguish, leaving substantial structural damage including a partially collapsed roof. Among the casualties were chickens, hamsters, two dogs, and two cats. Fortunately, no people were injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and under investigation. Owners of the various small businesses housed in the centre, described as a hub for Latin goods and services, have requested prayers for those affected.

